Once A CI, Always A CI?: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Episode 7 Recap

Every episode of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ this season has left us on the edge of our seats and this week’s wasn’t any different. Although we already knew it, ‘No Love Lost’ really does a great job of showing how important it is to think about every decision you make and the ramifications it can cause. We are hipped to some of the decisions Raq (Patina Miller) made in the past, some decisions her family members are currently making and get a glimpse into some decisions that might have to be made in the future.

Speaking of Raq, she might literally be in over her head and it only seems to be getting worse. For a brief moment, she considered killing Symphony (Toby Sandeman), who dropped the news on her and Kanan (Mekai Curtis) that he has a job offer in North Carolina and would be moving. After he told her about his run-in with Detective Burke (Shanley Caswell), she figures that the only way she can be certain that he won’t run his mouth about anything he knows is by taking him out. She decides against it at the last minute though. In more bittersweet news, Raq finds out that Detective Howard (Omar Epps) made a mistake and Scrappy actually wasn’t a criminal informant. The one who was actually telling turned out to be Scrappy’s mother, who has been working with Detective Peng for over a year. Their arrangement allowed her to run her gambling ring without any interference from the cops. Scrap’s mother doesn’t believe that her son killed himself and is pressuring Detective Peng to open up an investigation on his death.

All of that pales in comparison to the most shocking information we found out in this episode. Scrappy’s mother isn’t the only CI on the show. Burke’s investigation uncovers that Raq was Howard’s CI when she was just 17 years old. Yes, at one point and time ruthless Raq was working with the feds. Sounds crazy right? Crazy is what Detective Burke has become trying to get to the bottom of the shooting and the relationship between Howard, Raq and Kanan. She stopped Symphony (without probable cause) to interrogate him after she spotted him and Kanan having lunch together. Burke has become a real thorn in the side and it seems like sooner or later, someone is going to have to do something about her and her digging. Howard is on to her, so will it be him? Will it be Raq? Someone in the family?

It seems like the whole family is already preoccupied with their own situations. Marvin (London Brown) is still convinced that Toni (AnnaLynne McCord) might snitch on him. He decides to hire the son of Sal Boselli (Michael Rispoli), Marco to take her out. Marco accepts the job but doesn’t tell his father. On top of that, he brings the worst possible person he could’ve brought to help him carry it out, Dominic, who we all remember from the Catskills. Marco makes quick work of Toni by putting a bullet right in her skull before being attacked by her dentist husband. While those two tussle, Dominic pulls out his gun with hopes of shooting the boyfriend. Unfortunately, Dominic misses his intended target, killing Marco. This doesn’t bode well for Dominic or Marvin. Anything that doesn’t bode well for Marvin eventually will fall back on Raq. Sal Boselli surely won’t be happy about these developments and will want answers. Who can he get them from though? Unique (Joey Bada$$) without a doubt will be there to give Sal whatever information he needs seeing that Marco came to him before agreeing to work with Marvin to make sure he was good for the money. This would be smart of him, especially because we know he wants to get from under Raq. Further proving his loyalty to Sal could go a long way to getting Unique back to where he wants to be, especially if the Italians decide that their peaceful working agreement is over and no longer let the Thomas organization move work in Jersey.

Unique is moving very strategically. If only we could say the same thing for Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays), who has been moving recklessly as of late. He thought that killing Crown (Quincy Brown) would make his life easier but instead, all it did was make his life ten times more difficult. All of the debts and problems Crown was facing before he was killed have been passed to Lou Lou. While he’s having sex with Zisa (Paulina Singer) in the studio, some Jamaicans storm in asking where Crown is. Although Lou keeps a cool head, the Jamaicans make it clear that Crown’s business is now Lou’s business. That business includes Crown borrowing $50,000 from a Jamaican drug dealer, Linton Manley. If the money wasn’t enough, Crown put the studio up as collateral. Later in the episode, the Jamaicans show Lou they’re not to be played with jumping him in an alley. Instead of telling his siblings, Lou makes another poorly thought out decision. Before letting one of the workers count the total, Lou takes a bag of money from the project buildings. After this, he has a meeting with Cartier (Omar Dorsey). The two agree on a business deal and to be honest, Lou more than likely will regret killing Crown. Roles have basically reversed and under their new deal, Lou is basically Crown and Cartier is Lou.

Elsewhere, still grieving, we seen the episode begin with Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore) visiting Nicole’s grave. It’s interesting that the title of the episode is ‘No Love Lost’ because of all the characters on the show, she has experienced the most lost love. She was abandoned by her mother at a very young age, fell in love with Nicole and had to deal with her death and also had a very ugly falling out with her not so understanding homophobic father. Everything isn’t all sad though. Things are starting to heat up between Juke and the boy from church. It’s unclear whether Juke actually really likes him or if she’s afraid to show her mother Kenya (Letoya Luckett) that she’s into girls, but either way it’s great to see Juke experience some happiness. It was also great to see her be able to catch up with Nicole’s father. He expressed how thankful he is that Juke was able to make his daughter happy and if she ever needed anything, she could reach out to him. It was a heartwarming moment. One more tidbit we got from the interaction was learning that Nicole’s parents were about to get divorced due to their different views on life. Juke not only spoke to Nicole’s father this episode, she also finally spoke to her own. Marvin runs into Juke and questions her about her recent reconnection with her mother. He has nothing positive to say about Kenya. He simply warns Juke that her mother wasn’t there for her before and she won’t be there for her now. Juke being honest with her mother about liking girls and Kenya’s reaction will be something to keep an eye out for.

The parent-child dynamics on this show are really insane. This is clearly evident this episode when we see Palomar (KJ Smith) seduce Kanan and the two end up sleeping together. Although he seems to enjoy it, Kanan does mention the fact that what they’re doing is indeed not right. After Corinne (Josephine Lawrence) catches the two, Kanan tries ro run after her but Palomar pulls him back into bed. Palomar better keep her head on a swivel though. Feeling hurt, betrayed and possibly confused, Corinne decides to do the only thing that she could think of…tell Raq. We don’t know exactly what it is that she said to her, but we have to expect a conversation between Raq and Palomar very soon.

What will that conversation entail? What did Corinne say to Raq specially? What’s Raq’s plan with Cartier and his mans Traymont that was introduced this episode? Can Lou Lou trust Cartier or did he just shoot himself in the foot by going into business with him? Will Burke finally get the answers she’s looking for? Or will Howard have something to say about that? Has Marvin officially gotten the Thomas organization in hot water? If so, how will Unique play a part in it? The last three episodes of this season are surely going to be filled with more answers, plot twists and deaths. We can’t wait to see how it all ends up playing out.

Once A CI, Always A CI?: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Episode 7 Recap was originally published on globalgrind.com