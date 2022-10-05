Ohio voter resgisteration deadline is October 11th

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, Ohioans wanting to vote this fall only have one week left to register for the November election.

Congressional seats, the governor’s office, state and local officials, and a number of amendments to the Ohio constitution will be decided at the voting booth. But if you’re not registered to vote, you can’t cast a ballot.

Early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 12, so the last day to register to vote or change any information on your registration — such as a voting address if you moved since the last time you voted — is Tuesday, Oct. 11.

