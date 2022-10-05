HomeCelebrity News

List BET Hip Hop Awards Winners

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Show

Source: Terence Rushin / Getty

The BET Hip Hop Awards were on last night and what a legendary night it was! In time where violence is over shadowing the positives happening in the culture, BET brought together Hip Hop’s artists for another celebration of the culture and the hard work they’ve put in. See the winners below.

Hip Hop Album of the Year: Kendrick Lamar: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Hip Hop Artist of the Year: Kendrick LamarBest Hip Hop Video: Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties”Best Collaboration: Future ft. Drake & Tems: “Wait for You”Best Duo or Group: EarthgangBest Live Performer: Kendrick LamarLyricist of the Year: Kendrick LamarVideo Director of the Year: Kendrick Lamar & Dave FreeSong of the Year: Latto: “Big Energy”Producer of the Year: HitmakaBest Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist: GloRilla DJ of the Year: DJ DramaBest Hip Hop Platform: Caresha Please and Drink ChampsHustler of the Year: 50 CentSweet 16: Best Featured Verse: Drake: “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow ft. Drake) and Drake: “Wait for You” (Future ft. Drake & Tems)Impact Track: Lizzo: “About Damn Time”Best International Flow: Benjamin Epps (France)

Another major moment was when Miami’s Baddest Chick Trina was awarded the I Am Hip Hop Award by Remy Ma.

