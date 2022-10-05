List BET Hip Hop Awards Winners

CLOSE
The BET Hip Hop Awards were on last night and what a legendary night it was! In time where violence is over shadowing the positives happening in the culture, BET brought together Hip Hop’s artists for another celebration of the culture and the hard work they’ve put in. See the winners below.
WINNERS
Hip Hop Album of the Year: Kendrick Lamar: Mr. Morale & The Big SteppersHip Hop Artist of the Year: Kendrick Lamar Best Hip Hop Video: Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties” Best Collaboration: Future ft. Drake & Tems: “Wait for You” Best Duo or Group: Earthgang Best Live Performer: Kendrick Lamar Lyricist of the Year: Kendrick Lamar Video Director of the Year: Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free Song of the Year: Latto: “Big Energy” Producer of the Year: Hitmaka Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist: GloRilla DJ of the Year: DJ Drama Best Hip Hop Platform: Caresha Please and Drink Champs Hustler of the Year: 50 Cent Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse: Drake: “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow ft. Drake) and Drake: “Wait for You” (Future ft. Drake & Tems) Impact Track: Lizzo: “About Damn Time” Best International Flow: Benjamin Epps (France)
Another major moment was when Miami’s Baddest Chick Trina was awarded the I Am Hip Hop Award by Remy Ma.