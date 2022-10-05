Pear Nova Drops Its First ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Luxury Faux Nail Collection

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Luxury nail care brand Pear Nova celebrates the richness and liveliness of Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER with its first collection of Layovers.

Pear Nova founder and CEO Rachel James has teamed up with Marvel to create a nail collection that captures the Wakandan essence. The collection of luxury faux nails features vibrant and exotic Wakanda-inspired designs.

James is excited about her latest nail venture as a CEO and a mother. “As a boy-Mom turned Marvel fanatic, I, like so many other people, fell in love with all the elements of Black Panther. From Wakanda’s rich culture to female governance, I was completely inspired by their world and everything in it. In creating our first collection of Layovers, I wanted to pay homage to the story that inspired so many and express the adoration I felt for Black Panther and Wakanda. I also wanted to develop a product that would make my sons proud, and I think with this collection, we’ve accomplished all of that and more,” stated James.

The Pear Nova x Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Layovers will be available for pre-sale this month. The collection features three sets, each retailing at $25.50. The three-set collection retails for $70. The sets consist of Vibranium Claws Layovers, Wakandan Tech 101 Layovers, and Rituals + Royals Layovers.

For more information or to get your sets, visit Pear Nova or Amazon.

