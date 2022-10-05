Jordyn Woods Slays On Instagram In A Little Black Dress

Jordyn Woods took to Instagram to show off her killer curves and style earlier today and we’re here for it!

The racy photo featured the starlet wearing a black metallic mini dress that fit her like a glove. The one shouldered dress was paired with silver peep toe heels and a silver Chanel hand bag which the social media influencer modeled to perfection. She served face and body as she posed for her impromptu Instagram photo shoot and showed off the trendy look from all angles. As for her hair, she wore her golden brown locs in a cute style with tight curls throughout to show off her stunning face.

Taking to the social media platform, the beauty shared the sexy photos carousel of herself and captioned the look, with a simple emoji to let the look speak for itself for her 12.6 million Instagram followers.

Check out the post below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving this sexy look as many of the beauty’s Instagram followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “How are you so flawless ” wrote one follower while another commented with, “Shut it downnnnnn ” while another wrote, “it’s everything for me ”

Our good sis looks good! What do you think about Jordyn’s say?