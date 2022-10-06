Disney Channel “Don’t Look Under The Bed” Stars Reunite In Viral Photo

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Do you remember this Disney Channel original movie “Don’t Look Under The Bed,” starring Ty Hodges and Erin Chambers? The supernatural stars recently reunited to take a photo and they look great. Check it out inside.

This movie terrified us as children. It was unlike any other “scary” Disney Channel movie at this time. This was no “Halloweentown,” “Twitches,” or “Hocus Pocus.”

The 1999 cult classic proved to be an actual spooky tale, which follows a no-nonsense teenager who refuses to believe in the supernatural. That is, until she is confronted by the bogeyman, who resides under her bed. When somebody starts to play destructive pranks in her neighbourhood, the girl is framed as the culprit, but when she realizes that the root of her problem is the real bogeyman, she is forced to change her mind about the paranormal.

“Don’t Look Under The Bed” was released October 9, 1999 and it stood the test of time as far as scariness is concerned. Hodges, who played Larry Houdini (the bogeyman who found a home underneath a strangers’ bed), had a lot to do with the creepiness of this film. He portrayed the perfect frightening villain to up the ante on the less than scary movies Disney Channel offered at the time.

It’s nice to see the two stars are doing well, looking healthy and showing love to one another in this photo posted by a fan on Twitter. Twitter user, @cynfinite, posted the photo of Hodges and Chambers in tropical gear saying, “they both look fantastic.”

We agree! Be sure to add the classic Disney Channel original movie, “Don’t Look Under The Bed” to your Halloween movie lineup this year.

Check out the photo of the two stars below:

