Noreaga Says Issa Rae Helped Him Realize He Was Being Too Messy On Drink Champs

Noreaga and DJ EFN are know to bring the unedited version out of their guests on the podcast Drink Champs… but Issa Rae may have had N.O.R.E to switch up his style.

Lore’l of The Morning Hustle Show caught up with Noreaga on the red carpet at 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards and asked how he felt about being given the nickname of “Messy-ega” by Issa who coined him the “new Wendy Williams” when she was a guest on the show.

During the red carpet, Nore admitted that the phrase made him take a step back and reevaluate how he was coming across and the questions he asked while filming. “She actually changed me Issa Rae doesn’t know that,” said the rap veteran.

“I started to think then like you know what- I am becoming a little bit on the gossip side when I ask certain questions.”- Noreaga

Nore went on to thank Issa Rae for the moment that helped him self reflect and improve his craft. Later on during the award ceremony, Drink Champs tied with Young Miami‘s podcast, “Caresha Please” for Best Hip Hop Platform. Some fans thought he deserved to be the sole winner due to Miami’s podcast only being six episodes in but Nore didn’t seem to mind.

