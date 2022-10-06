According to NBC4i, A Franklin County jury has found a woman guilty of murdering her husband in the couple’s Dublin home.
The verdict was reached Thursday in the trial of Holli M. Osborn, 46, of East Liberty, who was found guilty on two counts of murder in the death of her 50-year-old husband, Dr. Christopher D. Osborn, in 2018. Osborn made bond and has been released from custody since June 2019, court records indicate.
“We just want to thank the jury for their service and appreciate all the hard work that they did and were just happy and feel like they got the right result,” Franklin County prosecutor Daniel Lenert said.
The verdict came just hours after Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Jaiza Page swore in an alternate juror.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
RELATED STORY: Unsolved Black Murders That Still Haunt The Culture
Dublin Woman Found Guilty of Murdering Husband was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com