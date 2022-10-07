Details About The Woman Ime Udoka Had An Affair With Surface

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Details About The Woman Ime Udoka Had An Affair With Has Surfaced

More details have started to come out when it comes to Ime Udoka and his alleged affair at work. The woman who was involved with the Boston Celtics coach is a 34-year-old married mother of three by the name of Kathleen Nimmo Lynch. Lynch served as the team’s service manager.

According to reports, Lynch’s job task included being the liaison for the teams travel and lodge, game tickets for Celtics family members which makes it easy to believe that she may have been the one involved in arranging Udoka’s.

Recent reports allege that both families are both trying to work through this and keep their families together but only time will tell.

