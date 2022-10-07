Beyoncé Breaks The Internet In A Saint Laurent Ensemble

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Beyoncé is still celebrating the release of her latest hit album Renaissance and was recently spotted on the scene for yet another Club Renaissance party in Paris rocking a Saint Laurent ensemble that we love!

The gorgeous entertainer rocked the curve hugging, burgundy Saint Laurent look to perfection which featured a hood that she wore over her head and a criss cross neckline to create a key hole cut out at the chest. The beauty wore blinged out jewelry to compliment the look, rocking diamond necklaces, bracelets and rings. She added a matching burgundy leather trench coat and black sunnies to the look and rocked matching heels to set the entire ensemble off right.

The ensemble certainly broke the internet and had fashionistas and Beyoncé fans swooning over the latest slay.

Check out the look as captured by photographer Blair Caldwell

“A night in Paris for Club Renaissance,” the caption read, and it’s certainly giving us Parsian vibes and we can’t get enough!

Check out more reactions from Twitter below.

Our good sis Beyoncé absolutely never disappoints and we can’t stop thinking about this effortless slay! What do you think about the starlet’s ensemble for her Renaissance party? Did she nail it?

