Lori Harvey Is A Sexy Lady In Red In Her Latest Ensemble

Lori Harvey is still making her rounds for Paris Fashion Week and was spotted out earlier this week giving us fashion envy once again in a red look that we’re swooning over!

For her latest Paris Fashion Week look, Lori took her style game to the next level when she made an appearance in a fashionable red look that was everything and more!

For her appearance, the social media influencer wore an all-red Sukeina dress with ruffled detailing, a low back, and a curve hugging skirt. As styled by her longtime stylist Elly, she paired the look with a white hang bag and nude Christian Louboutin pumps.

As for her hair, she wore her cheek length locs in a flipped bob and rocked minimal jewelry for this look, only accessorizing the ensemble with a stud earrings as she strutted her stuff ahead of her big fashion night out.

Taking to social media, Lori shared a few photos of her fashionable look, simply captioning the post, “Je T’aime ” Check out the look below.

At this point, Lori is the Queen of Paris Fashion Week looks, just like she was the queen of New York Fashion Week only a few weeks ago! Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest all-red designer look for fashion week? Are we loving her style? Did she nail it?

