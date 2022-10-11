HomeCelebrity News

Nicki Minaj has a class in College!

2022 MTV VMAs – Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

If you ever wanted to learn more about Nicki Minaj, The University of California Berkley has announced that they’ll be offering a course on the her titled, Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms.

The course will focus on “her impact in the context of broader historical-social structures & Hip-Hop feminisms.”

The 90-minute class is set to begin in the Spring of 2023.

Nicki also shared on Twitter that she would love to stop by the course.

She also tweeted, “Barbz: thank yall so much for the love & interest in my class! words cannot capture my excitement & appreciation for yall support. I feel so encouraged & I’m looking forward to sharing more details as they’re finalized!”

