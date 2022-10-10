Cardi B Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A $1,395 Balmain Dress

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Cardi B shows off her curvy body in a little black Balmain dress, and she looks hot!

Cardi B is not playing fair in her latest Instagram post. The “Hot Sh@t” rapper hopped on her social media account to serve curves for days in a $1,395 little black Balmain dress, and boy, does she look good! The monogram dress features spaghetti straps, and it stops right at mid-thigh. Cardi models the Balmain number in the video with her song as the soundtrack. The Grammy-award-winning rapper walks seductively in the dress, flips her long black tresses, and gives her followers a show. She then turns around and shows a back view of the dress. Afterward, she sits in a chair and flashes her claw-like, burgundy nails. The video then pans to Cardi riding in a luxury vehicle showing off different angles of the dress.

Cardi posted her latest video with a bold caption that added spice to her look. “BITCHES IS DEAD TO ME THEN, AND THEY DEAD TO ME STILL!!!” We aren’t sure if Cardi is referring to a person or her fashion, but if it’s indeed her fashion, she definitely laid us all out!

Cardi B’s Balmain ensemble debuted a day ahead of her birthday, October 11th. And if she looks this snatched on a regular day, we can’t wait to see how her birthday ensemble will look!

Cardi B Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A $1,395 Balmain Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com