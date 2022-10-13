HomeCelebrity News

Brandy speaks after reported seizure

Brandy was hospitalized on Wednesday after reportedly suffering a seizure. According to TMZ, an EMS had been called to her Los Angeles home. Later Wednesday afternoon Brandy seemingly confirmed the health scare news and an update to her fam, friends and more. “To my beloved fam, friends and starz, thank you for sending love and light my way. I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support.”

 

