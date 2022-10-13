Diva’s Daily Dirt: The AMA Nominations Announced + PNB Rock’s Girlfriend Speaks Out For First Time

Power 107.5 CLOSE

The official nominees for the 2022 American Music Awards were announced today! It’s no secret that Bad Bunny is on fire right now so it’s no surprise that he is leading the pack with eight nominations this year. The Puerto Rican artist is up for artist of the year, favorite touring artist, favorite music video, favorite male pop artist, favorite pop album, favorite male Latin artist, favorite Latin album and favorite Latin song. Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Drake follow closely behind with six nominations each, while Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd are each up for five nominations.

Here’s a sneak peek of the nominees and categories:

Favorite R&B Album : Beyoncé, “Renaissance” Drake, “Honestly, Nevermind” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “An Evening with Silk Sonic” Summer Walker, “Still Not Over It” The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”.

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist:Cardi B, GloRilla, Latto,Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake, Future, Kendrick Lamar,Lil Baby,Lil Durk

The 2022 American Music Awards will air live from Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8p

PNB Rock’s Girlfriend Says He Saved Her Life, Speaks Out For The First Time

PnB Rock’s girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, has returned to Instagram to share, for the first time, her experience on that dreadful day, one month ago, when the father of her children was murdered.

Stephanie explains that the ‘Selfish’ rapper saved her life that day by throwing her under the dining table when the shots rang out.

Steph says, “I am 100% not ok. If I wasn’t spiritual I could kill my self (but then I’ll go to hell and my man not there).” She then reveals PnB pushed her under a table while shots rang out, “I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am.”

In her post, Steph shares a heartfelt moment about their last day together, saying, ‘My last day with u. I told you “I know you my husband. I know you my soulmate” Even it was for a little bit. At least we got to experience what having a soul mate is… and for that…I am grateful.”

So far, three people have been arrested and charged in connection to the Philly rappers murder. Freddie Lee Trone, his 17-year-old son and Shauntel Trone, his son’s stepmother, are currently behind bars awaiting trial.

Steph closes her post, “They say your angels come and stop by and visit you but I feel like mine is always here, it ain’t no stopping by … Pain is real. No matter how rich u are, how famous u are, how spiritual u are. Some pain is inevitable.”

We are sending her all of our prayers and condolences.

Diva’s Daily Dirt: The AMA Nominations Announced + PNB Rock’s Girlfriend Speaks Out For First Time was originally published on blackamericaweb.com