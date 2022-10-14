Sabrina Elba Gives Us Style Goals In A Versace Look

For this look, Mrs. Elba served face in an all black dress from the designer that featured form fitting detailing and a high neckline. She accessorized the look with a pearl necklace and round sunglasses to give the look an extra pop. She matched the look with black, pointed toe pumps on her feet and a small burgundy handbag which matched the look perfectly.

Taking to the platform, the beauty first shared an Instagram photoset to her profile where she modeled the look to perfection. “Thank you so much to the @britishvogue team, @charlottetilbury and @jessicadiner for such an amazing afternoon at the Vogue Forces of Fashion event. I loved speaking alongside such powerhouse woman on the power and importance of representation in beauty,” she captioned the stunning look.

Check it out below.

As usual, we’re not the only ones completely swooning over this look as many of the beauty’s 501k IG followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “ PERIOD!;” wrote one follower while another commented, “BEYOND!!!! ” and “Beautyyyyyy” and another jokingly wrote, “Ummmm ok its just becoming disrespectful for you to be looking this good every damn day .”

We’re loving this look on Mrs. Elba! What do you think about her effortless slay?

