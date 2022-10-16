Megan Thee Stallion’s LA Home Burglarized!!

Hey Guys! It's your favorite lady keeping you up to date on what's news in these streets!! xoxo, B

Our good sis Megan Thee Stallion most certainly has experienced her fair share of highs and lows. From chart topping music and being THAT girl, to losing her mother and that infamous incident with Tory Lanez, sometimes it seems like Meg just cannot catch a break. Most recently, things have been no different, big wins and extreme losses.

It’s been reported that this past Thursday, October 13th, Megan’s Los Angeles home was burglarized! The thieves allegedly made off with $300,000-$400,000 worth of Meg’s property. According to TMZ, two hooded men with gloves broke in her home by shattering a glass door in the back. The incident was captured on security video and thankfully Megan was not home at the time of the break in. Police have reported no leads at this time.

This burglary just happened to occur right before a huge weekend for Megan! She hosted and was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, October 15th, just two days after the robbery. Megan shared with fans via Twitter that she would be taking a break from the spotlight after SNL.

Megan made history as only the 2nd female rapper to both host and perform on SNL. No one since Queen Latifah in 2004 has taken on that task!

Megan has already overcome so much and continues to do so regularly. Make sure you send our good sis good, positive energy and keep her uplifted in prayer. Check out some of the highlights from her SNL episode!

