Why Are There Power Outages in Columbus?

According to NBC4i, a crash knocked out power for approximately 3,000 AEP customers in the Northeast neighborhood of Columbus Sunday.

According to Columbus police, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 2:38 p.m. near Geraldine Avenue and Woodland Avenue.

According to AEP’s online outage map, power was initially expected to be restored by 6:30 p.m. to the 3,077 affected customers.

As of 6:20 p.m., AEP is reporting power has been restored to more than 1,200 customers, with 1,851 left without power.

