According to NBC4i, a steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years.

At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to Chief Marketing Officer Kim Giguere-Lapine of PPX Hospitality Brands.

"The Easton Town Center steakhouse will remain open and very active through the upcoming holiday season, celebrating our quarter-century run with our committed team and loyal, local guests," Giguere-Lapine said in an email. The steakhouse is actively looking for a new location Downtown, she said, citing the city's fierce loyalty "in both long-term patronage and the dedication of our team members." For the full NBC4 story click here

Smith and Wollensky Closing Early 2023 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com