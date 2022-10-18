Columbus’ First Fashion District Opens Downtown

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

The Columbus Fashion Council has teamed up with The Columbus Downtown Development Corporation to bring the very first fashion district to downtown Columbus!

This one-of-a-kind shopping experience located on South Third Street between East Rich Street and East Main Street brings seven new shops to a once vibrant shopping district downtown. Outside of the shops is an amazing mural celebrating the rejuvenation of shopping downtown painted by award-winning Columbus artist Mandi Caskey aka Miss Birdy.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The shops on 3rd Street include boutiques that offer a wide array of products including men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, homewares, lifestyle items, gifts, and more. The seven brick-and-mortar shops opening include; Alex Vinash New York, Encinas Designs, Joan Madison Couture, Xantha Ward, White Canvas Designs & Holistic Wellness, The Frank Project Brands, and Daniel Russo Home.

Columbus Fashion Council President and owner of IL MODA Brand Development, Lubna Najjar helped curate and develop the new fashion district, “From concept to market in every step and between, my team at IL MODA brands worked intentionally, and with the consumer experience in mind when curating this district. From the brands we incubated and evolved to be ready for retail, to the variety and price points, the Customer experience is top of mind equal to business sustainability, this district has been intentionally designed for the local and the tourist and we hope everyone can enjoy it.”

A ribbon-cutting celebration was held during Fashion Week Columbus on October 14th with many of the top city officials in attendance including Mayor Andrew Ginther, City Council President Shannon Hardin, City Councilmember Shayla Favor, and more.

On October 28th the shops on 3rd will officially be open to the public. Join them from 6-9pm for the kick-off boutique crawl to meet the owners, start your holiday shopping, and more! Be sure to follow @theshopsonthird on Instagramfor more information and updates.

TRENDING STORY: How to vote early in Ohio for Nov. 8 election

Columbus’ First Fashion District Opens Downtown was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com