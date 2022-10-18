GloRilla and Hitkidd Butt Heads Over “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

It is no secret that GloRilla had the song of the summer with her smash “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” Well now, she’s claiming that despite the song’s massive success, she has not seen a single penny from the song.

This revelation came out during a back-and-forth with the song’s producer, Hitkidd, over ownership of the song, as reported by VIBE. In a series of Facebook posts (that have since been deleted), “Big Glo” aired out her grievences.

“Ni**a done made so much money from ‘F.N.F.’ and I haven’t made not one red cent (other than shows). But I’m still prospering ’cause guess what? I can rap in real life and ain’t no MF one-hit-wonder. I wrote every single lyric in every single song I ever put out and even after all this, I still got love for Hitkidd ’cause we came up together, even doe he been going behind my back ever since the song blew but dat’s another story for another day. I just hate da fact he had to bring da business to social media when I could’ve been came out about the snake shit he been doing to me.”

She continued by claiming that Hitkidd was acting out of retaliation for not having her sign with his record imprint, Blaq Noize. “Ni**as been salty ever since I ain’t sign to dey label to be a group for $0,” she said.

“One more thing before I log out,” GloRilla added. “Ni**a, you signed da song away the first week (without me knowing) for [$50,000] because you didn’t know how big it was gone be. Should I keep going?”

Hitkidd responded in a series of tweets that, like GloRilla’s FB posts, have also been deleted. He claimed ownership of the song and accused her of including the song in her contract with Yo Gotti’s CMG imprint without his permission.

“So basically, these folks are trying to take me to court over ‘F.N.F.’ because they want to own the song, but they want to own the song to put it on this EP, which both parties knew. So tell me how you gone put ‘F.N.F.’ in your contract without telling me after I told you and your manager, every day that we was in L.A. with Saweetie, that labels are going to try to sign you because of ‘F.N.F.,’ so watch out. I also told you to let me know when labels reach out so we can be on the same page, but you still went and signed my song without telling me.”

He also accused an employee from 300 Entertainment of foul play as well. “And Jenn from 300 [Entertainment] lame too for telling her boss I was signed to them and I wasn’t,” he continued. “Everybody mad ’cause I wouldn’t sign to them.”

Finally, he said he warned GloRilla and her management team to use their own legal services instead of lawyers obtained by CMG. “I told her and her manager not to use the lawyers from the label, they still did. I’m the last person to lie to make me look good.”

Either way, GloRilla is keeping it pushing. Her debut EP, Anyways Life’s Great, is set for a November 11 release.

