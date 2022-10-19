Rihanna Steps Into The Activewear Space With Savage X Fenty Sport

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The Savage X Fenty empire is expanding with the launch of a new activewear line set to hit shelves in November. On Tuesday, the brand took to Instagram with a few action-packed videos, teasing their brand-spanking new Savage X Fenty Sportwear line.

The quick video captured a bevy of gorgeous models wearing some of the lush activewear designs. One model donned a cozy leopard print sports bra and a matching pair of leggings, while another muse rocked a pair of black leggings with sheer mesh patches.

It looks like the brand will offer activewear goodies for pregnant moms too. In one scene, a pregnant model could be seen walking around in what looked like a grocery star with her big pregnant belly on full display. Luckily, fans won’t have to wait too long to get their hands on the brand’s latest offering. Savage X Fenty Sport will officially drop on Nov. 9.

According to Vogue, Rihanna teamed up with activewear designer Adam Selman to conceptualize some of the designs behind the forthcoming collection. The two have worked together on previous projects, including that barely there dress the singer wore in 2014 at the CFDA awards. The collaborative pair also joined forces on the first Savage X Fenty Valentines Day collection, which included 19 pieces of sensual lingerie designs.

“I was inspired by everyday life. Everything is a sport. Being pregnant is a sport,” Rihanna told Vogue about the inspiration behind the new line. “For me, it was about fit and fabric, and I let Adam play with everything else. The pieces are sexy and snatch you, but it’s functional, and that’s what describes the whole Sport collection. Sexy. Functional. Fashion.”

We just love Rih and her passion for creativity and inclusivity in the fashion world. We can’t wait to check all these new activewear items out. Will you be purchasing from Savage X Fenty Sport when it hits shelves? Tell us in the comments section.

Rihanna Steps Into The Activewear Space With Savage X Fenty Sport was originally published on hellobeautiful.com