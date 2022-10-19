Exclusive: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Talks Superhero Blockbuster ‘Black Adam,’ Holding A Fan’s Baby At Promo Event & More!

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Black Adam is coming

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took blockbuster rollouts to another level with his hilariously hands-on approach to promoting buzzy superhero epic ‘Black Adam’ that zaps its way into theaters this weekend.

“It’s always a cliché to say that someone was born to play a role, but in this case, it’s true,” said Director Jaume Collet-Serra about ‘The Rock’ in an interview with EW. “The movie happened because of him. He’s the energy and the push that got this movie made.”

Fans gathered to see the larger-than-life star at packed ‘Black Adam‘ promo events that peaked in Mexico where he held a fan’s baby in a super adorable moment that went viral.

If this doesn’t make you want to vote for the potential Presidential candidate, nothing will.

We caught up with thee ‘Black Adam’ star who talked the superhero blockbuster, holding a fan’s baby at a promo event in Mexico, and more in our interview you can enjoy below:

In ‘Black Adam,’ ‘The Rock’ stars in the first-ever feature film about DC’s biggest (and baddest) superhero through the lens of Jaume Collet-Serra (“Jungle Cruise”).

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods and imprisoned just as quickly, Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb and ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Peep the trailer below:

Johnson stars alongside Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Bodhi Sabongui, and emerging stars Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell who we chatted with in an interview you can enjoy below:

‘Black Adam’ smashes its way into theaters October 21.

