According to NBC4i, a 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal stabbing Saturday evening in northeast Columbus, per police.
Just before 8 p.m., Columbus police officers went to the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive, just south of Westerville, on the report of a stabbing.
At the scene, officers found William Dammond, 60, with a stab wound. Dammond was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead just before 9:15 p.m., per police.
CPD state investigators arrested a suspect, Brandarius Agnew, 26, very close to the crime scene.
26-year-old arrested in fatal northeast Columbus stabbing was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com