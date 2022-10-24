HomeCelebrity News

The Rock makes history over the weekend

"Black Adam" Madrid Premiere

Source: Aldara Zarraoa / Getty

The People’s Champ wins again! Dwayne the Rock Johnson’s “Black Adam” saw a successful opening weekend, bringing in a total of $67 million domestically. It’s being reported this is the biggest domestic opening for a film that features him as the solo star. Producer for the movie Hiram Garcia and President of Production for Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions said in a statement: “The success of Black Adam is truly a dream come true. We’ve been working towards this family goal here at Seven Bucks for 15 years, applying every bit of experience we’ve acquired over the years to help bring this project to life. So, to be here now seeing how our hard work has been paid off with the biggest opening of our careers is an incredible feeling.”

Box Office Numbers from Friday (October 21st) through Sunday (October 23rd):

1. Black Adam, $67 million

2. Ticket to Paradise, $16.34 million

3. Smile, $8.35 million

4. Halloween Ends, $8 million

5. Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, $4.2 million

6. The Woman King, $1.9 million

7. Terrifier 2, $1.89 million

8. Don’t Worry Darling, $880,000

9. Amsterdam, $818,000

10. Triangle of Sadness, $600,000

