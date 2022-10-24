Bryson Tiller Talks New Single “Outside,” Diddy, Pressure Of Trap Soul & More!

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Bryson Tiller has a new single and its called Outside! The Morning Hustle’s very own Headkrack chopped it up with the Grammy-nominated singer about new music, working with hip-hop innovator Diddy and more.

Tiller’s new track is described as “anti-feel” music which he describes as just a good vibe. He says he wanted to give his fans something different than what they expect and damn near demand of him due to the huge success of his debut project, the multi-platinum Trap Soul.

“People talk about wanting music that puts them in their feelings like some my older music or something that makes them think about their ex but this is kinda like the opposite of that, the polar opposite. We not talking about that tonight we just having a good time.”

In our interview, Tiller also shares how his hit collaboration with “Gotta Move On” came about with Diddy. After the demo to the song got leaked, the singer planned on scrapping the entire record until he got a call from Diddy himself to fly to a studio in Malibu to work on the song together.

“It got leaked so it was just like at that point… I was just off it, like if you leak my music like I’m never gone even bother messing with it ever again.”

We’re glad Bryson and Diddy decided to come together because there’s no denying the Impact that Gotta Move On has on r&b right now. Whether you’re driving home late night or at a party, the song just always creates a vibe! Since his debut in 2015 with hit single “Don’t,” Tiller admits he hadn’t had much time to make the music he wanted to but the lockdown gave him the chance to jump into his creative bag. Tiller dropped both a mixtape and a Christmas album.

Dedicating his last project to his grandmother who passed away. Now that Tiller’s back to his regular scheduled program the crooner says we can expect more music and a tour coming soon. Watch the full interview below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more exclusive content.

