According to NBC4i, the city of Columbus has sued a judge for failing to make rulings in the city’s lawsuit against Ohio concerning a 2019 law expanding self-defense.
In the lawsuit filed in the Ohio Supreme Court Monday, the city accuses Judge Stephen L. McIntosh of not issuing rulings on multiple motions in Columbus’ case challenging the constitutionality of Ohio’s law limiting the duty to retreat in self-defense cases. Monday’s lawsuit against the judge asked McIntosh to issue rulings on the outstanding motions – including a motion to stop the law from taking effect.
“Justice delayed is justice denied, and the court has remained silent on this case for more than three years as gun violence continues to devastate our communities,” Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said in a press release Monday.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Columbus sues judge for inaction on gun law case was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com