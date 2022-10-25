Janet Jackson Gives Us Style Goals In A Black And White Look

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Janet Jackson was recently spotted on the scene giving us style goals in a black and white ensemble that we love!

The starlet stepped out at a recent event wearing a stunning blazer and shirt look that was styled to perfection. The oversized white blazer and shirt featured dramatic shoulders and sleeves and paired perfectly with the songstress’ black button down shirt and leather pants. The starlet paired the look with black boots that matched the look to perfection. As for her hair, she rocked her black locs in box braids that were slicked back into a high pony tail and rocked minimal jewelry but dazzled fans with sparkly earrings that dangled from her ears. The songstress served face and style goals as she made her way to her appearance and shut it down in her stunning look.

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her ensemble, sharing a photo set from her night out without a caption to let the photo speak for itself. Check it out below.

Miss Jackson looks amazing and we’re just loving this black and white look on her! We love seeing her out and about living her best life and of course, doing it in style! Beauties, what do you think about Janet Jackson’s black and white ensemble? Did she nail it?

Janet Jackson Gives Us Style Goals In A Black And White Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com