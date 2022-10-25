According to NBC4i, The city of Columbus is close to an agreement with the company owning Latitude Five25 apartments – asking them to sell the crime-ridden, unsanitary complex within three months of the resolution.
Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said in a press release Tuesday he expects to finalize the agreement with management company Paxe Latitude in the “coming weeks.” Latitude Five25, a 400-unit complex located on Sawyer Boulevard, has been the subject of the city’s scrutiny since 2021 for multiple code violations – including bug infestations, trash scattered on the grounds and feces in a stairwell.
“At this point, improving conditions at Latitude Five25 means bringing in new ownership to take control,” Klein said.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Latitude Five25 owners will have to sell apartment complex was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com