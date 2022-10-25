According to NBC4i, Multiple incidents of students bringing loaded guns to Columbus City Schools have prompted the district to buy metal detectors.
After a 17-year-old boy brought a loaded handgun to South High School Monday, district officials told NBC4 that at least 60 metal detectors will be installed in high schools throughout the city — up from the one the district currently has. Officials don’t know when the detectors will arrive or when they’ll be installed.
Chris Baker, the district’s director of safety and security, said the district has been rotating the metal detector every week throughout the city’s high schools. He said that Monday’s incident could have ended much worse.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- ‘Quality Of Life’ Issues Dominate Concerns For Black Voters, New Data Suggests
- Latitude Five25 owners will have to sell apartment complex
- After shooting threats, CCS buys metal detectors
- Janet Jackson Gives Us Style Goals In A Black And White Look
- Russell Wilson Shares A Sweet Message In Honor Of Ciara’s Birthday
- MTV’s ‘Buckhead Shore’ Cast Talk Nepotism Claims & Following Family Legacy
- Jaheim McMillan’s Funeral Set As Killer Gulfport Cop Who Shot ‘Unarmed Teen In Head Isn’t Arrested
- Kanye’s Net Worth Plunges After Adidas Cuts His Lucrative Yeezy Deal
- Ron DeSantis’ Deplorable Debate Performance Explained
- Rolling Loud Music Festival Is Taking Its Talents To Asia Next Year
After shooting threats, CCS buys metal detectors was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com