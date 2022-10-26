Ashanti Says Irv Gotti Tried To Tarnish Her Career: ‘He Would Say… I Made You F**ckable!’

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Ashanti has finally cleared the air about her rumored relationship with Irv Gotti. The R&B hitmaker opened up about her complicated situationship with the former Murder Inc. label boss during an interview on Angie Martinez’s “IRL” podcast on Tuesday.

Ashanti accused the Grammy-award-winning producer of lying about “a lot of things” that happened in their personal and professional relationship together.

“Pillow Talk is a dangerous thing,” the 42-year-old singer said. “There are so many things that I know, but I don’t have the desire to expose certain things… I’m happy. I’m in a different space… I feel like I operate at a very different vibration than him. I don’t play in the mud.”

Ashanti says Irv Gotti tried to blackball her from the music industry after she left Murder Inc.

Ashanti signed to Murder Inc. in 2002, where she released her self-titled debut album. Irv worked closely with the star to produce some of the songs off the chart-breaking project, like her classic hits “Happy” and “Baby.” After her career took off, Ashanti said she began to see how “manipulative” Irv could be. The New York native eventually moved on to Def Jam, where she took control of her career. But her decision didn’t sit too well with Irv.

“I feel like sometimes when a man feels like he’s losing control, and he can’t manipulate, and he can’t dictate and tell you what to do what your finances….that gets to a man’s ego,” the “Foolish” hitmaker explained. “So, then he turns to bashing, and he turns to intimidation, and he tries to make you look bad to boost his own ego. It’s just really sad to watch that.”

According to Ashanti, Irv Gotti tried to tarnish her career after she parted ways with the label. The singer alleged that the super producer told many people in the industry not to work with her or play her music. At one point, Irv allegedly told the singer that he “made” her more “f*ckable” because of his star power.

“He would say n***** want to f*ck you because I made you look like that… I made you f*ckable,” the star revealed.

Ashanti clears up Irv Gotti dating rumors

Later on in the interview, Ashanti finally cleared the air about those pesky relationship rumors involving the Grammy-award-winning music exec. When asked if she ever had a relationship with Irv, the New York native paused before setting the record straight. “We dealt with each other, but was Irv my boyfriend was I his girlfriend? Never! Irv had several girlfriends. I’m a little confused by the thought, the label, and the description.”

This is a lot to unpack. What do you think about Ashanti’s tell-interview? Tell us down below!

Ashanti Says Irv Gotti Tried To Tarnish Her Career: ‘He Would Say… I Made You F**ckable!’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com