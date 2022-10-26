Power 107.5 CLOSE

Rihanna Teases New Music And SavageXFenty Vol. 4 Fashion Show

Rihanna is not only coming back with new music but she’s dropping the teaser for the SavageXFenty Vol. 4 Fashion show too!

The 34-year-old new mother and billionaire is making a lot of noise after a six-year hiatus.

Following the success of her third annual fall fashion show, Robyn ‘Rihanna‘ Fenty recently released a trailer for the event’s fourth installment, set to premiere next month.

Rihnavy is also slated to perform at the Super Bowl Half-time show in February and fans are trying to guess which Billboard hits the ‘Umbrella’ star is going to perform. Which Rih favs do you think she should hit first?

Tory Lanez Bail Revoked, Ordered House Arrest



Tory Lanez’s legal team was back in a Los Angeles court Wednesday and it’s looking like Lanez will not be able to Trick or Treat this Halloween. The rapper’s alleged recent altercation with August Alsina seems to be the reason the judge decided to order the Canadian rapper to house arrest beginning this Friday (October 28th) The judge found that the ‘Say It’ singer violated the terms of his bail with the alleged Alsina incident that happened last month. Although no charges have been filed in that incident, Alsina has identified Lanez as his attacker.

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Rihanna Teases New Music, Tory Lanez Ordered House Arrest was originally published on blackamericaweb.com