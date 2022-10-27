Janet Jackson Poses For The ‘Gram in Valentino

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Janet Jackson was recently spotted on the ‘Gram giving us style goals in a black Valentino ensemble that we love!

The starlet wore the designer look to perfection and gave us fashion envy in the process. The all black look, tunic like look featured pleats throughout and was styled to perfection. The starlet paired the look with minimal jewelry, donning a dramatic necklace and small hoop earrings as well as a gold purse to mach. As for her hair, she rocked her black locs in a jumbo, slicked back bun that sat on top of her head which featured jewel detailing around the pony tail. The songstress served face and style goals as she made her way to her appearance and shut it down in her stunning look.

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her ensemble, sharing a photo set from her night out with the caption, “Forever Valentino

big, big love @maisonvalentino.

MUA: @prestonmakeup

Hair: @rickyfraserhair

Jumpsuit with cape: @maisonvalentino

Jewelry: @hairaat

#forevervalentino”

Check it out below.

Per usual, Miss Jackson looks amazing and we’re just loving this all-black look on her! We love seeing her out and about living her best life and of course, doing it in style!

Beauties, what do you think about Janet Jackson’s Valentino ensemble? Did she nail it?

Janet Jackson Poses For The ‘Gram in Valentino was originally published on hellobeautiful.com