Diddy Becomes Hip-Hop’s Newest Billionaire, Knocks Ye Out of Runner-Up Spot

Power 107.5 CLOSE

After 3 decades in the game, Sean Combs (aka Diddy, Brother Love, Puff, or however you wanna call him) is definitely staying in his bag, and he’s not letting anyone get in his way. Not even Kanye West (aka Ye, Yeezy, Brother of the Sunken Place, or however you wanna call him).

Now, if you recall, Diddy received more than a few strays from Ye a few weeks back when the whole “White Lives Matter” t-shirt controversy popped off. Diddy tried to reason with his fellow hip-hop brethren in a private conversation. Ye responded by posting the texts online, saying that Diddy was being controlled by Jewish people in the business.

Fast Forward To Now…

In a situation that can only be described as poetic justice, it has been revealed that Diddy is now Hip-Hop’s newest billionaire and is now the 2nd wealthiest figure in the genre. And who did Diddy replace in that runner-up spot? None other than the artist formerly known as Mr. West.

In a new report from former Forbes editor Zach O’Malley Greenburg, Diddy officially has a net worth of $1 billion, thanks to his assets having some serious strength following the pandemic. The main cash cow continues to be his Ciroc vodka empire. The brand’s partnership with beverage company Diageo brings about $60 million annually. He also has his 50% ownership in Deleón tequila and a majority stake in REVOLT TV, as well as his music catalog, startup investments, and “a considerable collection of worldly possessions.”

As for Ye, his net worth dropped tremendously since Adidas joined many other companies in pulling the plug on their partnership earlier this week. He is still far from broke, though, with a new estimated net worth of $500 million. That’s due in part to his music catalog, publishing, and a 5% stake in ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s $3.2 billion SKIMS shapewear line. He also still owns the YEEZY trademark, but keep in mind that Adidas is still “the sole owner of all design rights to existing products as well as previous and new colorways under the partnership,” as mentioned in their statement. So, what he does with the trademark at this point is anyone’s guess.

In case you were wondering, the top earner in hip-hop is, not surprisingly, Jay-Z with a net worth of $1.5 billion. Following Diddy and Ye is newcomer Gilbert “Berner” Milam. The Bay Area rapper and owner of the popular cannabis brand Cookies has a net worth of $410 million. Rounding out the top 5 is Dr. Dre, who now has a net worth of $400 million. Turns out, the Compton legend has been doing some heavy spending, like buying Tom Brady’s $40 million LA mansion, which took a chunk out of his fortune. And we’re sure that the divorce settlement is not doing him any favors, either.

Get All The Tea! Text “K975” to 52140 To Join Our Text Club!

Standard Messaging Rates Apply

Diddy Becomes Hip-Hop’s Newest Billionaire, Knocks Ye Out of Runner-Up Spot was originally published on hiphopnc.com