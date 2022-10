Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

On November 4th, the actress that sings is going to flip the narrative into the singer that also acts. Coco Jones will be releasing her EP “What I Didn’t Tell You” features 7 amazing records. Within those 7 songs will be “Caliber” which dropped in April & the newest single “ICU.”

Upon releasing “ICU” and on a media run in Atlanta, Sam Sirmons of Ryan Cameron Uncensored was able to catch up with Coco to discuss her new project & what the inspiration behind the latest single is.

In the interview, they also cover:

Her sound of her music

Who she would be starstruck for after seeing Rihanna during the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere in LA

You can hear the full interview below:

Coco Jones Is The Moment, Mood, & Music You Are Missing! was originally published on majicatl.com