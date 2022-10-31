[Video] Rihanna “Lift Me Up”

HomeCelebrity News

Rihanna made her long awaited return to music with a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman who starred in the Black Panther franchise as T’challa. The song titled “Lift Me Up” is the first song the world is hearing that will play a significant role in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie. This music video features scenes from the movie and Rihanna on a beach singing. See the video for “Lift Me Up” below. WAKANDA FOREVER!

 

