Ye Compares Himself To Emmett Till On Instagram

In another shocking post on social media, Ye aka Kanye West likens the backlash he’s recently received to being lynched like Emmett Till.

On Sunday (Oct. 30), Ye went on Instagram to attack Ari Emanuel, the CEO of the media agency Endeavor which owns a major stake in the UFC. He posted the picture of Emmett Till, grossly disfigured after he was lynched in 1955 in his casket. The image, first published in Jet Magazine with the permission of the 14-year-old’s mother Mamie Till-Mobley, is regarded as a key symbol that sparked the Civil Rights Movement.

In the caption to the post he wrote, “Ari Emmanuel Can you find a place for the Donda Academy kids to go to school that’s properly zoned for a school? I got about 60 children that have no place to be as they look to transfer. They tried to dismantle our basketball team. Those boys are being penalized without reason. Even professional athletes were threatened by their owners to disassociate.”

The “Flashing Lights” rapper goes on to say “This is what modern post social media #Blackmirror warfare looks like…the children are not even off limits,” before stating that he is suffering an “Economic Lynching”, a “Digital Lynching” and taking a hit to his “Social Credit Score.” He ends in an incoherent but veiled rant:

“You tried to bankrupt Adidas and me at the same time. You tried to destroy my life after all the money I’ve made for the ‘business’ people. At least as I burn to the stake in front of the whole world… // everyone now knows who they need to really be afraid of.”

Towards the end, he wrote a plea to Rahm Emanuel, Ari’s brother and the former mayor of Chicago. “Rahm…You’re a very powerful ‘Business’ person,” he stated. “Here I am…The once richest black man in the world asking the very person who is destroying me to at least help these Children…”

The post was the first in a series he made to Instagram that day, which included a photo of GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker with the caption “PRO-LIFE.” West has been publicly defiant about his recent tirades that have contained antisemitic remarks over the past couple of weeks. That stance has cost him in terms of his business matters, with a growing list of companies that have openly severed ties with him in the wake of his comments.

