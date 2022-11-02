HomeCelebrity News

Drake remembers Takeoff

The culture is mourning the loss of one third of the Migos, Takeoff. The rapper was in Houston at a bowling party when he was shot and killed after a dice game fueled an argument and brawl amongst many. The Harris County Medical Examiner lists Takeoff’s primary cause of death as “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm.” It appears the office has concluded its investigation, as they also state Takeoff’s body is ready for pickup for funeral services. Drake who is no stranger to the Migos paid homage to the late rapper on his instagram.

 

 

