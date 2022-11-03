HomeThe 614

Columbus Man Pleads Guilty of Romance Scams

According to NBC4i, a Columbus man pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering after receiving nearly $750,000 in payments.

According to a release by the Internal Revenue Service, Charles Asumadu laundered money from online romance scams and received approximately $744,815.30 in funds. He did so by creating several profiles on online dating and social media sites where he contacted men and women to create affectionate and romantic relationships.

Asumadu and his co-conspirators would then ask for cash or investments from the victims and give account information with instructions to send the money there.

