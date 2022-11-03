The Ladies Are Losing It Over Tyler James Williams Smooth Freestyle

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Everybody used to hate Chris, but now they love him. Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams went from child actor to dry self-of-humor heartthrob and a recent freestyle has his lady fans swooning over his deep voice and sexy bars.

Tyler’s appearance on Sway’s Universe, where he dropped a viral rap over Glorilla’s F.N.F beat, led to thousands of thirsty responses.

Tyler’s role as Gregory, on the hit show, has led to his new sexy status. He recently appeared in an editorial spread for Bustle where he talked about how he used to be called ugly, but is now so desired.

“I remember in the early Twitter days, there were whole threads about how ugly and unattractive I was,” he said. “Now, when I’m so shockingly attractive, people talk about it.”

Abbott Elementary has been nominated for six Primetime Emmy Awards, three of which it won including Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Best Writing for a Comedy Series (Quinta Brunson).

