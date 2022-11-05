Nike Suspends Relationship With Kyrie Irving, Cancels Kyrie 8 Launch

Power 107.5 CLOSE

The fallout for Kyrie Irving and his stubbornness continue to affect his bags. After being suspended for at least five games without pay, Nike has officially cut ties with the NBA superstar.

ESPN reports Nike is done with Kyrie Irving and will not release his next signature sneaker, the Kyrie 8 after Irving failed to just do it and apologize for sharing a link to a film full of antisemitic tropes.

The company announced its decision in a statement it shared on Friday night, November 4, revealing Irving’s new kicks will not be dropping on November 8.

“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech, and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” Nike said. “We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone.”

Irving’s contract with Nike was set to expire on October 1, 2023, and many were under the impression the athletic footwear and sports apparel company had no intentions of renewing the deal.

The Brooklyn Nets guard has been a part of the Nike family of signature athletes since 2014. His signature sneakers’ popularity is right behind Nike’s most prominent signee since Michael Jordan, LeBron James.

According to ESPN, Irving’s sneakers are “among the most worn across the league.”

Kyrie Irving Left Nike With No Choice

Nike’s decision comes on the heels of Irving’s apology he finally gave only after the Brooklyn Nets organization decided to suspend Irving.

Things went left for the flat-earther after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed his anger with Irving’s “reckless” tweet and “offered an unqualified apology.”

According to multiple reports, Irving ignored text messages from Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai before the team decided he was unfit to be around them.

Irving’s late apology won’t be enough to get him back on the court. He will have to undergo a series of steps before the Nets front office allows him to return.

Those steps include the following:

Issuing a public statement recognizing the film is antisemitic

Apologize for supporting the film and the antisemitic tropes it includes

Attend training sessions focusing on the danger of hate speech, as well as meet with Brooklyn Jewish leaders

We shall see if Kyrie Irving, who is notoriously stubborn in his ways, will follow through.

Photo: Dustin Satloff / Getty

