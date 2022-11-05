Mary J. Blige Gives Us Style Goals In A Dolce And Gabbana Graffiti Vest

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Mary J. Blige is reminding us why she’s the fashion queen and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!

Over the weekend, the 51-year-old Queen of R&B was spotted at Diddy’s birthday party in style alongside some of her closest celebrity friends including the man of the hour and Jay Z. In a video captured by Spiritual World, the “Good Morning Gorgeous” songstress was spotted donning a designer ensemble that we love!

The Grammy-Award-Winning artist was spotted wearing a $2,950 Dolce and Gabbana graffiti puffer vest and a Balmain belt which she paired with an all black outfit underneath. For the star studded occasion, she wore her signature blond locs in a big, fluffy curls and rocked oversized silver hoop earrings in her ears as she served face and body while toasting to the birthday boy and her closest friends.

Check out the fashionable look below.

Mary has certainly been serving when it comes to LEWKS lately and this latest look might just be one of our favorites. Beauties, what do you think about Mary J’s slay at Diddy’s birthday bash?

Mary J. Blige Gives Us Style Goals In A Dolce And Gabbana Graffiti Vest was originally published on hellobeautiful.com