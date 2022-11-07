Tuesday, November 8th is general Election Day in the U.S. and many Americans will be heading to the polls to vote. But don’t let lack of transportation be an excuse for you not voting. National transport company Lyft is offering a very nice discount for riders going to the polls on Election Day.
Use the promo code VOTE22 while booking to get a discount of 50% off your ride, or up to a $10 discount, on ride shares, Lyft bike rentals, and Lyft scooter rides to your polling location to vote.
If you’re unfamiliar with the company, Lyft is a popular rideshare company where one can secure transportation to various locations worldwide. Download the Lyft app to your smartphone to learn more.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Understanding Epilepsy And Its Affects On Black America
- Video: N-Word Spewing University Of Kentucky Karen Assaults Black Student Before Getting Arrested
- LeBron James Pays Tribute To Takeoff With His Pre-Game Outfit
- FBI Offers Reward For Black Revolutionary Cheri Laverne Dalton, Who Has Been Dead Since 2019
- Teen Sex Trafficking Victim Could Face 20 Years In Prison After Escaping Probation Center
- Get FREE or Discounted Rides to the Polls on Tuesday November 8th
- Is Abortion Still A Major Issue During The Mid-Terms? Armstrong Williams Discuss
- Lyft Offers Discounted Rides to Vote
- Poll Suggests Reproductive Justice ‘Extremely Important’ To Black Women Voters This Election
- Quinta Brunson Shines In A Blue Gown At LACMA Gala
Lyft Offers Discounted Rides to Vote was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com