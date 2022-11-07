Rihanna Says Motherhood Is Like ‘Tripping On Acid’

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

I’ve never tried acid, but I can tell you a few things about motherhood, and Rihanna is right — it is trippy. Rihanna was promoting her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 when she stopped to answer a question about motherhood and the Lift Me Up singer didn’t hold back while talking about the throws of motherhood to Access Hollywood.

“Motherhood is a whole other beast. Life starts over when you become a parent, it’s life that you’ve never known before,” she said. “The beginning is like your tripping acid every day. It’s wild, trippy as hell,” she explained.

“You look at him and he’s yours but he’s a stranger and you’re learning him as he’s learning you and learning the world. ” She went on to call motherhood an amazing experience. “When he looks at me in my eyes, my whole soul…I can’t tell if it’s cold or hot.”

The Superbowl Halftime 2023 performer also opened up about her relationship with the father of her children, rapper A$AP Rocky, saying, “It’s amazing to have a friendship be the center of our entire family, I really love it.”

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 premieres on Prime Video, Wednesday.

Rihanna Says Motherhood Is Like ‘Tripping On Acid’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com