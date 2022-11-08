Report: Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, Ohio’s population is decreasing and growing older as household incomes remain lower than the national average aside from Columbus and its neighboring areas, a new report shows.

A majority of Ohio experienced population losses from 2000 to 2020, according to the Greater Ohio Policy Center’s new report, “Ohio + Columbus: A Tale of Two States.” While the state’s population grew by 3%, it decreased by about 1% when excluding Columbus and the surrounding areas.

Outside of central Ohio, cities across the state experienced decreases in people under age 54 and did not experience income growth at the same rate as the nation. In addition, Ohio’s labor force decreased by 91,000 workers while Columbus and its metro gained 215,000 workers.

