Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has been re-elected to a second term, according to NBC News projections.

Dewine jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, defeating up-and-coming Democratic Nan Whaley. The results were apparent fairly early in Ohio after polls were officially closed. He will serve another four-year term as the governor of Ohio, beginning in January 2022.

DeWine, Republican, 75, defeated Democrat Nan Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton.

According to NBC News…

Democrats had hoped an alleged pay-to-play scandal involving a bailout of the state’s nuclear industry would be DeWine’s undoing. But tying DeWine directly to any wrongdoing proved a challenge, and those attacks never stuck. Whaley accentuated a variety of other issues, including the economy and gun violence, before ultimately settling on abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

To read the entire report from NBC, [click here].

We’ll have more results from today’s general election as details emerge. Check back for updates.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Re-Elected to Second Term was originally published on wzakcleveland.com