Justin Bieber Named To Perform At Takeoff’s Funeral!

As we all navigate the tragic loss of Migo’s member, Takeoff, plans for his homegoing service have been coming together behind the scenes. And from the looks of things, his service is going to be huge. Justin Bieber has reportedly been listed as one of the musical performers at his funeral.

Takeoff is to be laid to rest this Friday, November 11th, in downtown Atlanta at the State Farm Arena.

It has not been revealed if there will be other performers joining Bieber this weekend. He is most definitely no stranger to the Migos, he has previously collaborated with them on tracks like “What You See” and “Looking For You.”

There is no doubt that this service will truly be a massive celebration of life for the late rapper, who was recently shot and killed during an event in Houston, Texas, November 1st. The service is open to public, which seems only right since many of us feel directly connected to the Migo’s and the major impact they have had on our culture. They’ve been making waves for over 10 years.

Free tickets can be aquired on Ticketmaster and it should be noted that there will be a strict no phone, no video policy during Takeoff’s homegoing. Not only that but the media has not be invited to cover the event either.

We are constantly praying for the family and friends of Takeoff during this extremely difficult time.

Rest Peacefully King.

Source: XXL Mag