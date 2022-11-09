Spice Speaks Out On Recent Health Scare

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Following weeks of rumors about her health, Dancehall queen and “Love & Hip-Hop: ATL” star Spice is finally setting the record straight.

In a new Instagram post from earlier today (Nov. 9), the Grammy-nominated artist ended her social media break to clear up the hearsay. She reveals that she has been hospitalized for a ruptured hernia, which caused her to become septic.

“Thank you Jesus for saving my life,” she stated in the caption. “Hey Besties I’m in a better space today to properly update you on my current health situation. I suffered a damage hernia a few days ago that sent my body into sepsis, as a result I was rushed to the hospital for immediate surgery.”

The “Tape Measure” artist also took time to address the rumors surrounding her health scare. Earlier this month, unconfirmed reports suggested that she suffered a heart attack and was in a coma, as a result of cosmetic surgery. Her booking agent, Ray Alexander, confirmed to Dancehall Mag that those reports were false.

“As you know I’ve been off Social Media for a while to rest mentally, so little did I know that during my medical scare it was already been said that I had a heart attack, I was in a Coma, and I also died but none of that is true,” Spice said in her post.

She concluded her message with a heartfelt message to her fans and all who prayed for her, as well as an apology for canceled shows during her recovery. “However I’m still recovering from what really happened so thanks so much for all the prayers and concerns, please take great care of yourself, eat, live, love laugh, like it’s your last day, I LOVE YOU ALL SO SO MUCH,” she said, followed by blue heart emojis.

We wish Spice the best in her recovery.

