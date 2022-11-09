DaBaby Claps Back After BOGO Concert Tickets Go Viral

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show." His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley's down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as "Mrs. Bernice Jenkins", "Lil' Darrl," "Joe Willie" and "Beauford." Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for "All About The Benjamins" and "Friday After Next". He's recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, "Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6". On television he"s hosted BET's "Open Casket Sharp" and "Comic View", appeared on "Showtime At The Apollo," "Uptown Comedy Club", HBO's "Def Comedy Jam"and "Snaps". Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB's (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: "Success is when preparation meets opportunity"

Social media clowns DaBaby after his concert in Alabama had a BOGO deal for tickets.

The rapper is set to go on his Baby On Baby 2 tour and fans noticed that he will be performing at Iron City in Birmingham, Alabama on a steal! The venue is said to be one of the city’s smallest venues holding 1,300 people. Fans can get two tickets for the price of one at $22, plus a $5.92 fee. Many people think that this is a direct result of all of his antics and a sign that DaBaby has fallen off.

DaBaby seemed to respond to the claims with a video of a performance in Boston in front of a large crowd. “STOP IT. Tell em how we rocking Boston,” he said in his caption.

According to sources, his latest album, Baby On Baby 2 has done a fraction of his previous albums. As reported, “2021’s Blame It On Baby moved 124K units in its first week. 2020’s Kirk topped the Billboard 200 with 145K units. In comparison, his latest opus only moved 17K, which prompted many to believe that he fell off.”

Do you think he fell off? See some of the responses of the fans below.

