According to NBC4i, The City of Columbus plans to announce new legislative measures to address gun violence.
Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city leaders will meet today at 2 p.m. at the Michael B. Coleman Government Center to make the announcement. You can watch the press conference live in the video player above.
The announcement comes a week after Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh granted a temporary preliminary injunction against part of Ohio House Bill 228, which expanded self-defense protections and other gun rights.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Marsai Martin Is Radiant In Sebastian Gunawan Ensemble
- The Importance Of Prioritizing Safety For Black Students On College Campuses
- Who Is Maxwell Frost? The First Gen Z Member Of Congress
- Justin Bieber Named To Perform At Takeoff’s Funeral!
- Exit Polls Contradict Narrative That Stacey Abrams Lost Black Male Support In Georgia Gubernatorial Race
- Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes Narrowly Defeated By GOP Sen. Ron Johnson
- U.S. Senate: J.D. Vance defeats Tim Ryan for Ohio’s open seat
- Columbus leaders to announce gun legislation
- Central Ohio voters decide on school district levies
- State issues 1 and 2 pass, changing Ohio’s bail and voter eligibility laws
Columbus leaders to announce gun legislation was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com